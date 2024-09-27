Krushna Abhishek’s cousin Rishaab Chauhaan makes his TV debut with Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya

Actor Rishaab Chauhaan, who made his debut with the comedy-drama film Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron, is all set to make his television debut with Sun Neo’s show Ishq Jabariya. The actor, who is the cousin of Indian actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek, will add excitement to the show, bringing plenty of twists and turns to the lives of Aditya (played by Lakshay Khurana) and Gulki (portrayed by Siddhi Sharma). Rishaab recently shared his thoughts about his character and expressed excitement about his television debut.

“I play Aditya’s cousin – Ritwik, who has returned from London to surprise his family. He didn’t inform anyone about his arrival, adding an element of surprise,” Rishaab revealed. The actor also mentioned that he didn’t have much time to prepare for the role, saying, “I didn’t have much time to prepare for the role—everything from the look to the costumes was finalized within three days.”

When asked what made him accept the role in Ishq Jabariya, Rishaab said, “For every artist, the most important thing is the character—what they’re given to perform—and I’m very particular about my choices. When I was briefed about Ritwik’s character, I realized he has many layers. Ritwik enters the show as a hero, and he’s here to shake things up. Ishq Jabariya is already receiving a lot of love from the audience, and Ritwik’s entry is set to take things to the next level. The most exciting aspect of Ritwik is his unpredictability. He could create a love triangle, turn completely negative, or remain positive. He might bring Aditya and Gulki together, or he could tear them apart.”

Rishaab further shared how he personally relates to his character, Ritwik. “I didn’t have much time to prepare for the role, but I feel like I’m playing a version of myself with Ritwik. I relate to him personally. Like me, Ritwik is good-looking, fun-loving, and brings a certain energy. I believe I change the aura of any place I’m in, and that’s why this character feels made for me.”

Ishq Jabariya, airing on Sun Neo, is a romantic drama that follows Gulki, a spirited young woman determined to fulfil her dreams. Despite the challenges posed by her controlling stepmother, Gulki’s dreams remain strong. Her journey is full of unexpected twists, and she may find love in the most surprising places. The show stars Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in pivotal roles. Tune into Sun Neo to watch Ishq Jabariya, every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM.