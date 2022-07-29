Kuldep Sethi: The man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s physical transformation for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda has been throttled the film industry with his jaw-dropping, undeniably drool-worthy transformation. The man behind his irresistible physique is none other than India’s leading fitness and transformation expert Kuldep Sethi.

Kuldep is a leading fitness coach and is known for his exemplary wisdom in the fitness domain. Kuldep is a certified ACSM, CSCS, TRX, IKFF trainer.

Kuldep says, “Vijay and I started training in January 2020 but the planning and training for the same began a month prior to that. He plays a UFC fighter in the movie and that was a challenging task. We had to ensure that he is flexible and his moves are at par with a MMA fighter. Initially we started with more of strength training to add muscle mass and as the program progressed we added hardcore, plyometric and agility exercises to enhance his mobility, I had to be very keen to ensure that his body develops like that of an athlete (MMA fighter) and not like a bodybuilder. The main goal was to make his body symmetrical with my training. There are various actors who have disproportionately bigger arms and stuff but this is not the case with Vijay now, if you see his body, it is symmetrical and proportional.”

Every individual has his own weaknesses and strengths when it comes to training. In Vijay’s case, Kuldep further added, “Vijay’s weaker points were his legs, back muscles and shoulders. I would like to highlight that Vijay has had one or two shoulder injuries but he has been extremely dedicated throughout the regime and the result is in front of the entire world.”

While launching a poster for Liger, Vijay Deverakonda credited his trainer, Kuldep, for his transformation. Vijay dedicated an Instagram story to Kuldep thanking him for making him push his physical and mental limits.