Kunal Kemmu looks straight out of a Marvel film in these AI-generated portraits

The infamous AI Portraits trend seems to have now impressed Kunal Kemmu. The actor took to Instagram this morning to share his AI-generated portraits which were instantly liked by millions of his fans. It was in no time when his unique avatars prompted fans to suggest him interesting ideas for future projects. Sharing the pictures Kunal wrote, “Thank you for these @withgokul Love these creations and feel inspired to make them a fictional reality on screen someday 😉 🙌”

Looking all things charismatic and intriguing, Kunal looked straight out of a period drama and a Marvel film. The comments section saw fans urging the star to explore the sci-go genre for his next film. Some netizens even found similarities between his second portrait and Robert Downey Jr’s iconic look from Iron Man.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be next seen in Raj & DK’s web show titled ‘Gulkanda Tales’, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles. In addition to this, he’s also branching out as a director with Excel Entertainment’s upcoming comedy-drama film ‘Madgaon Express’.