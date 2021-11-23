Kusha Kapila gives a fitting reply to “aunties” stigmatizing mental health in a new video

Celebrities have played a major role in de–stigmatizing mental health by initiating conversations and narrating their own instances of dealing with lows. Seen in a BTS video of Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3 streaming on Voot, Kusha addresses the need of normalizing mental health conversations. Leading actress and content creator Kusha Kapila who has been vocal about social issues in the past has now come forward and spoken about mental health.

Essaying an on-screen character, Kusha mentions that “The recent covid-19 lockdown has aggravated mental health problems and it is nothing to be ashamed about. Therapy should be taken by those who need it and conversations around mental health should be normalized.”

Kusha Kapila who is a panelist on Myntra Fashion Superstar Season 3, is known for her characters Billi Mausi and Nayna. However, a lesser-known fact is that she has worked in the fashion industry wearing different hats for the past 7 years. The show also has sought-after influencers like Aashna Shroff, Ankush Bahuguna, and Santu Misra as panelists and is led by the fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra.