Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu: Namish Taneja throws a star-studded party to launch his debut rap song

Popular television star Namish Taneja, who is known for playing lead characters in such successful shows as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, and Vidya, has added a new feather to his cap. On 16th October, the actor raised the curtain on his debut rap song in the presence of his close friends from the industry.

Titled “Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu,” the song is an amazing showcase of Taneja’s distinct point of view. It talks about how one must take charge of one’s life and never lose hope. From hard-hitting lyrics to thumping beats, the song has got everything to hit the playlist of every youngster out there.

Taneja organised a star-studded party at The Red Bulb Studios in Mumbai to launch the song. A number of celebrities from the tinsel town of television were in attendance to be with the actor on this special occasion.

Some of the celebrities who were spotted at the grand party included Rajiv Adatia, Sanjay Gagnani, Piyush Sahdev, Sehrish Ali and Karan Sharma

among others.

In addition to singing the song, Taneja has also produced “Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu,” which marks his first production credit.

Sharing his experience of working on the song, the actor had earlier said that the most interesting moment was that his shoot got cancelled at the very last moment, and after 10-15 days, he had to search for another location to finish the shoot.

“Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu” is currently playing on YouTube.