Kya Kije: Ghazal sung by singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and written by Aalok Shrivastav out now

Bollywood Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel known for lending her voice in films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Zid, Manikarnika among others and noted lyricist Aalok Shrivastav comes together for a music album titled ‘Kya Kije’. The music has been produced by Gaurav Vaswani and composed by Ghansham Vaswani which released on 7th December under the label of ‘BeK Music’ founded by producer Ved Gupta.

Actor Rajesh Tailang was also present at the song launch event along with singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, lyricist Aalok Shrivastav and others which was held in Delhi.

Talking about the song Pratibha told ,”It’s a new single releasing on Bazm-e-khas written by Aalok Shrivastav. This whole idea of ‘Kya Kije’ came up with so much love and affection from both poet and producer to me that I felt compelled to sing this poetry.”

Poet and lyricist Aalok Shrivastav shares,”I’m associated with Ghansham Vaswani since almost 30 years now so working with him was a emotional moment for me. Also, Pratibha Singh Baghel is a very prominent artist full of talent. I’m very glad to work with her and producer Ved Gupta ji who values art, culture and literature. His support towards artists is unsurpassable. Working with such an amazing team was pleasure for me. Also, Gaurav Vaswani who is one of the top notch music producers in the industry “

Music composer Ghansham Vaswani shared that ,”Kya Kije’ pis a beautifully written by Aalok ji and it’s soulful ghazal which touched my heart so I decided to compose it. Pratibha Singh Baghel’s voice to this is the icing on the cake.”

“It’s a beautiful ghazal and we can call it a love song as well. It’s about young unfulfilled love of a girl with someone . Aalok Shrivastav ji and Pratibha Singh did a fantastic job. There’s a contemporary feel in the video which you will get to watch,” adds Ved Gupta, producer and founder of Bazm-e-khas.