Kya Say?: Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar collaborate with Badshah on new single

The music video for Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and Badshah’s dreamy track Kya Say? is now out. The terrific trio has managed to captivate our hearts yet again. This song which has a soft and romantic vibe to it has been composed by Badshah & Chamath Sangeeth, written by Badshah. We are just loving how all three of their voices have complimented each other and given us a masterpiece.

The music video is set in a misty forest which adds on to the dreamy feel of the song. Sukriti and Prakriti have not only stunned us with their mellifluous vocals but also their dazzling looks in their impeccable outfits. Badshah too has yet again not failed to win us over with his enthralling rap. This song is surely her to claim a spot on your playlists. We’re curious to know if this terrific trio has more projects together in the future.

Talking about her experience shooting the music video Prakriti Kakar said “Shooting for ‘Kya Say?’ with Badshah was really exciting. I was totally in my comfort zone and even the location was very majestic and dreamy.”

Sukriti Kakar added, “The location for the music video matched the sultry and dreamy vibes of the song. Badshah was really fun to be around during the shoot and we had an amazing time there.”

VYRL Studios presents 'Kya Say?' by Sukriti Kakar Prakriti Kakar and Badshah music produced by Chamath Sangeeth. Written by Badshah.Mix & Master by ADM Studioz additional Pprogramming by Hiten. Music video directed by Amith Krishnan (Studio MOCA) featuring Sukriti Kakar Prakriti Kakar and Badshah .