Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares the name of the singer who was his original choice for Kahani in podcast

Aamir Khan added one more feather in his cap by launching his own podcast named #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaaniyan’ where the star talks about the making of his upcoming film and also gives insight on who was originally supposed to sing the song ‘Kahani’ which was released a few days ago.

As a part of an intriguing, avant-garde promotional campaign for the upcoming film directed by Advait Chandan, superstar Aamir Khan gets into the elements of everything that took to compose the musical wonder- Kahani!

In the podcast, Aamir Khan sheds light on his first choice to sing the song ‘Kahani’. The song which was composed in less than a day is penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Not many people are aware that not only Amitabh is a talented lyricist but is also gifted with a tuneful voice. Initially, Aamir wanted Amitabh Bhattacharya to sing the song, but later Mohan took over the stage and gave India one of the melodious symphonies of our time.

LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaaniyan podcast will certainly give Aamir’s fans more insight into the process of making a film and a song from the master filmmaker and actor Aamir himself.

The first set of stories by Aamir Khan went on air at Today, at 4PM and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn, and RedFM.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.