Laalo makes history at Cannes, taking Gujarati cinema to the global stage

Laalo has created history at Cannes as the team proudly represents India on one of the world’s biggest cinematic stages. Marking a landmark moment for Gujarati cinema, Laalo has become one of the first Gujarati films to reach Cannes, bringing regional storytelling to a global platform.

This achievement celebrates Indian cinema, authentic rooted narratives, and the growing global recognition of stories from the heartland. The team expressed gratitude to audiences for their constant love and support, which made this incredible journey possible.

Director Ankit Sakhiya said, “Representing Laalo – શ્રી કૃષ્ણ સદા સહાયતે at the Cannes Film Festival is a proud and humbling moment for us. We believe it is our language, our culture, and this film itself that brought us here. We may not be big enough to represent such a rich culture, but we are honoured to carry a small piece of Gujarat and its spirituality to the global stage through Laalo. We hope the film connects hearts beyond language and borders.”

“As producers of Laalo – શ્રી કૃષ્ણ સદા સહાયતે, our biggest motivation has always been to take this story to as many people as possible. Cinema becomes meaningful when it reaches hearts, starts conversations, and stays with audiences beyond the screen. Being at the Cannes Film Festival is a step towards fulfilling that vision — of sharing our culture, emotions, and storytelling with audiences across the world through Laalo.” Producers (Ajay Padariya, Jay Vyas, Jigar Dalsaniya) concluded.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, Jigar Dalsaniya, Parthiv Jodhani and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, with Shubham Gajjar serving as the Director of Photography (DOP) and Creative Producer.