Laapataa Ladies beats top contenders, Animal and Chandu Champion as India’s official Entry to Oscars 2025

The list of films selected for the Oscars 2025 has been released, and it’s truly amazing. The list includes films that genuinely deserve their spot. While many films have made their entry into the Oscars 2025, interestingly, Laapataa Ladies has beaten its strong contenders like Animal and Chandu Champion, surpassing them in the list.

Animal was a massive hit, arriving with an engaging story that ruled both the hearts of the masses and the box office. Ranbir Kapoor received unanimous praise for his performance in the film. On the other hand, Chandu Champion came with a captivating story based on real life legend and won over the audience’s hearts. Kartik Aaryan delivered an exceptional performance, perfectly bringing the character of Murlikant Petkar to life on screen. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has won the hearts of the audience with its heartwarming story and humor. The film received tremendous love from the audience and enjoyed a phenomenal run in theaters and on OTT platforms.

However, Laapataa Ladies, with its strong message and perfect blend of humor, managed to surpass both Animal and Chandu Champion in India’s official Oscar entry list. All the films that made it’s way into the list are indeed worth and it would be interesting to who will finally make it’s way to the Oscars.