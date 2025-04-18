Lakshya: Delhi Indie Project releases new single

Delhi Indie Project, a name synonymous with musical innovation and diversity, have released their latest track, ‘Lakshya’, featuring the incredible Esani Dey on electric guitar. The release of the song marks another exciting chapter in the band’s journey, offering a fresh yet powerful sound that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. ‘Lakshya’ is a song that delves into the themes of ambition, self-discovery, and the pursuit of one’s true purpose. Written, composed, and produced by the band’s frontman Ashish Chauhan, ‘Lakshya’ brings together an eclectic mix of Indie, Folk, and Rock elements, fused with a strong, driving energy that reflects the song’s lyrical essence.

The track features Ashish Chauhan’s compelling vocals, paired with Esani Dey’s soulful electric guitar riffs, and a dynamic keyboard performance by Ayush Gupta. Each instrument comes together seamlessly, creating an immersive musical experience that resonates with listeners on a deep emotional level. Speaking about the track Ashish says ” “Lakshya” is a powerful Hindi anthem that captures the spirit of ambition, resilience, and relentless pursuit. Driven by raw emotion and poetic intensity, the song speaks of a journey fueled by passion—where the goal isn’t just to win, but to conquer even the impossible, symbolized by “ugte sooraj ko haraana.” With themes of self-belief and rising above doubts, the track is a call to action for dreamers, fighters, and anyone chasing their ultimate purpose. Ideal for cinematic builds or live performances that stir the soul.”

Delhi Indie Project, known for its experimental sound, has consistently pushed boundaries in music by blending genres like Indian Classical, Folk, Rock, Jazz, and Blues. Their ever- evolving style has garnered them a loyal fanbase and earned them a spot at prestigious events like the South Asian Band Festival, Delhi International Arts Fest, and Dubai Festival. With more than 800 performances to their name, the band has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Indian Ocean, Parikrama, Euphoria, Shilpa Rao, and Shruti Pathak. With ‘Lakshya’, the band continues to push creative boundaries, offering listeners a fresh and electrifying sound that embodies both passion and purpose. Stay tuned for the release of ‘Lakshya’ this April, available across all major music platforms.