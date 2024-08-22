“Landing the role of the anti-hero in the first part of the Mardaani franchise was a dynamic start for me”: Tahir Raj Bhasin on Mardaani completing ten years

Marking a significant milestone, Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on the tenth anniversary of his first film Mardaani, which marked his debut in Bollywood. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar starring Rani Mukerji and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. This film also was the first film of the iconic Mardaani franchise.

Speaking on the occasion of the film completing ten years, Tahir shared, “As Mardaani clocks in ten years, I look back with great appreciation for the unforgettable journey of working on this ground-breaking film. I have immense gratitude for having the rare opportunity of debuting in a YRF film directed by the extraordinary Pradeep Sarkar and starring opposite Rani Mukerji. I distinctly remember the moment I was told that among the hundreds who auditioned for the role, after multiple rounds of auditions, I was chosen to play the anti-hero in Mardaani. I cried with happiness. The feeling didn’t sink in until the day we all met for the first sit down script reading.”

Reflecting on all the love that the film got, Tahir mentioned “When the film had released, there was so much love and appreciation that it received.” I particularly remember Aamir Khan sir’s tweet for me. He has tweeted ‘Who is this new guy? I liked his performance’ . I was over the moon when I saw his tweet for me!

Talking about his experience of being directed by Pradeep Sarkar in his very first film, Tahir said, “Mardaani was not just a project; it was a transformative experience for me. Working with Pradeep Sarkar was an honour, he was a maverick visionary director. His guidance was instrumental in crafting a charming anti-hero who had style and edge. The distinctiveness of Mardaani lay in how the anti-hero was projected by Pradeep sir. He had an extraordinary ability to give definite directions but also allow for the space for an actor to explore authentic emotional performances. Every moment with him on set was a learning experience.”

Reflecting on his experience of work with Rani Mukerji, Tahir added, “Sharing the screen with Rani Mukerji was equally inspiring. She was a star I grew up watching. There was so much to learn from her. Rani Mukerji’s presence was magnetic, and her professionalism and commitment to the role was unparalleled.”

Looking back with gratitude at his journey, Tahir added, “Landing the role of the anti-hero in the first part of the Mardaani franchise was a dynamic start for me and it is an experience I will always value.”

Tahir’s portrayal of the complex and layered anti-hero in Mardaani garnered widespread acclaim. His performance established him as an actor capable of delving into intense and gritty roles with remarkable ease. Tahir will next be seen in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix, the romantic crime thriller, the first season of which garnered immense appreciation globally.