Last Film Show (Chhello Show) marks another victory, becomes IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Indian Movie

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) has beaten big-ticket titles like ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to take the top spot on IMDb’s ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’ list.

IMDb calculates page views of its vistors to determine the ongoing buzz around a title. It then ranks these titles based on their real-time popularity.

Last Film Show, the gujarati language film which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, currently holds 29.5% of the top ten page views on IMDb’s India Spotlight page.

By comparison, the big-budget magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ stands at 23.8% while the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer actioner ‘Vikram Vedha’ is at 14.6%. The list also includes other high-profile titles like ‘Prince’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Ram Sethu’ and others.

Delighted with the news, director Pan Nalin shares, “I’m humbled and overjoyed by the massive buzz our film Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is generating around the globe. IMDb is the world’s most trusted movie database offering real-time analytics and rankings. Earning a top spot on their ‘Most Anticipated’ list is a big honour and a further confirmation of the film’s universal appeal.”

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a Gujarati-language film about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), and his dream of making a 35mm celluloid film. The trailer of Last Film Show was recently released to unanimous applause.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP, the film is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and across India on 14th October 2022.