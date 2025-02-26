Late Producer A. G. Nadiadwala’s Mahabharat marks 60 years of its legendary legacy

Celebrating six decades of cinematic grandeur, filmmaker A. G. Nadiadwala’s Mahabharat (1965) continues to be remembered as a landmark in Indian cinema. Starring Pradeep Kumar, Dara Singh, Padmini, and Jeevan, and directed by Babubhai Mistri, the film remains one of the most authentic and revered adaptations of the epic.

A remarkable aspect of this cinematic milestone is that Mahabharat was produced by a Muslim filmmaker, A. G. Nadiadwala, who took on the ambitious task of bringing the Hindu epic to the silver screen with unwavering faith and commitment. Without compromising on budget or distorting the sacred narrative, he ensured that the essence of the Mahabharata remained intact, allowing its timeless wisdom to reach audiences across the world.

Reflecting on its enduring impact, a representative from Nadiadwala’s legacy stated:

“This was not just a film; it was a mission to present the unaltered teachings of the Mahabharata to the world. A G

Nadiadwala’s unwavering faith in the epic’s wisdom led to a film that stood the test of time, inspiring generations. It is a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends religions and unites audiences through shared heritage.”

The film’s resonance extended beyond Hindi-speaking audiences, as it was later dubbed in Tamil and also remade in Gujarati, further cementing its place in Indian cinematic history.

As Mahabharat completes 60 years, its legacy continues to shine as a testament to storytelling, cultural integrity, and the visionary brilliance of A G Nadiadwala’s

Filmmaker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala was felicitated by the late President of India Dr. Radha Krishnan for making Mahabharat