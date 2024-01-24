Laute Hain Ram: Vipin Patwa unveils spiritual song sung by Udit Narayan

Renowned Singer and Composer Vipin Patwa Unveils a Spiritual Masterpiece in Collaboration with Udit Narayan. ‘Laute Hain Ram’ released on the 16th of January 2024 on Shree Ram Production House YouTube Channel.

In a harmonious convergence of musical prowess, celebrated singer and music composer Vipin Patwa joins forces with veteran luminaries Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji for their upcoming devotional anthem, “Laute Hain Ram.” This soul-stirring composition serves as a heartfelt tribute to the historic “Shri Ram Mandir” temple, with its consecration scheduled for the 22nd of January 2024.

Talking about his experience of collaborating with veterans like Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji, Vipin says, “Udit Ji and Alka Ji have always inspired me. And I feel blessed to work with veterans like them. This song was written by Ajay Gupta ji who is no more in this world. Me and his brother have tried to make his last poetry visible with pride. As the song is on Lord Ram, devotional feelings are there and also I felt the energy of this song is so pious and high that the entire team has worked so passionately. Which is like a true blessing of Lord Rama. I would like to thank everyone for being able to deliver this project in such a short time.”

Vipin Patwa, known for his diverse musical contributions in the Bollywood realm, has left an indelible mark on the industry with chart-topping hits from blockbuster films such as “Bhuj: The Pride of India” (Ajay Devgn), “Code Name: Tiranga” (Parineeti Chopra), “De De Pyaar De” (Ajay Devgn), “The Girl On the Train” (Parineeti Chopra), “Hum Chaar,” and many more. His recent independent venture, “Naach Baby,” featuring the charismatic Sunny Leone, further solidified his position as a maestro in the independent music scene.