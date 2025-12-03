LE SSERAFIM to ring in 2026 with live performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′

LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) are slated to take the Times Square stage for a special year-end performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, airing live nationwide in the U.S. on ABC at 8/7c on December 31.

Celebrating its iconic annual tradition, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 will welcome global audiences with a star-studded lineup of performers including Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, with LE SSERAFIM joining as the only K-pop girl group of the year to perform live in Times Square. The broadcast will also feature a brief interview with the fearless quintet led by Ryan Seacrest, offering a closer look at the group as they reflect on their milestone year.

As they gear up for the Times Square performance, LE SSERAFIM continue to build global momentum with their latest release, 1st Single Album SPAGHETTI. Its lead single, “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS),” debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the group’s third and highest career entry, while the album entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 6, securing their first Top 10 entry on the chart. The release also achieved standout results across global charts, including the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart and Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global.

The fearless quintet recently wrapped two shows at Tokyo Dome on November 18 and 19 as part of their first world tour, ‘EASY CRAZY HOT,’ which spanned 29 shows across 19 cities worldwide, including seven sold-out shows in the U.S. LE SSERAFIM will conclude their landmark touring year with encore concerts in Seoul on January 31 and February 2, 2026—delivering their signature bold energy and dynamic stage presence.

With appearances scheduled across the U.S., Japan (COUNTDOWN JAPAN 25/26), Taiwan (Asia Artist Awards 2025), and Korea (SBS Gayo Daejeon and more), LE SSERAFIM stands out as the only K-pop girl group closing the year with major stages across U.S., Japan, and Korea. This rare year-end footprint underscores the global impact they built throughout 2025. As they prepare for a powerful finale on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, the group sets the stage for an even bigger global footprint in 2026. The broadcast will air live on ABC, closing out the year with LE SSERAFIM on one of the world’s biggest stages.