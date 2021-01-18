Leading lifestyle brand ropes in Sara Ali Khan as their first ever brand ambassador

Bollywood’s Rising Star, Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly amongst the much loved and popular figures of the industry. Her charismatic approach and the happy-go-luck nature, has made her a youth icon to look up to. Owing to this, Sara has now been signed as the first ever brand ambassador for a leading lifestyle & accessories brand.

Being a very young peppy actor, it was only right decision for the brand to rope in someone with a young fans base. Over the span of 2 years of her career, the actress has become brands’ favorite in no time. Be popularity amongst the youth, aspect of relatability, her lively and peppy personality, or her huge fanbase on social media, she is now considered as the hottest property on the brands’ circuit.

Be it her dance moves, which are as groovy as they can get, looks that are meant to slay, or her witty shayari on social media, Sara is making people fall for her even harder. With small factors like these, Sara is one of the emerging stars of the industry with a lot of potential.

On the professional front, Sara is currently shooting for Anand L Rai’s next ‘Atrangi Re’, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.