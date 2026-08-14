“Let people move on in peace”: Rhea Chakraborty’s exchange with Mallika Sherawat has viewers taking her side

Karan Johar returns as host of The Traitors India Season 2, bringing the reality series back to Amazon Prime Video with another round of strategy, deception and betrayal. The second season premiered on August 13, 2026, with contestants navigating a game where the Faithfuls must identify the hidden Traitors while the Traitors work to eliminate them. The new season features popular names including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty and Ranveer Brar. With three episodes out, viewers have taken to X to share reactions.

Among the contestants, Rhea Chakraborty is steadily catching viewers’ attention. Many are warming up to her composed approach and the way she is handling the game. One viewer wrote, “rhea is actually growing on me with each episode 😭 #Traitors2 mein she’s kinda slayinggg,” while another said, “rhea ka game dekhne mein bohot maza aa raha hai… she’s keeping it so calm and composed #Traitors2.”

Her confidence and measured gameplay are also winning appreciation. “rhea ka confidence + the way she’s handling the game >>> honestly loving this side of her #Traitors2,” one netizen posted. Another wrote, “rhea really said shaanti se khelo aur apna game strong rakho 🤭 lovinggg her in #Traitors2.”

Viewers have also noticed her strategic side. “the way rhea is thinking through every move >>> she’s actually playing this game strategically #Traitors2,” read one tweet. Another viewer reflected the shift in initial perception around Rhea, writing, “rhea ke baare mein jo socha tha usse toh kaafi alag nikli yaar, actually liking her in #Traitors2.”

Beyond her gameplay, netizens are also taking Rhea’s side amid the ongoing conversations on the show. One viewer on X wrote, “What Malika said for Rhea was absolutely below the belt and not needed! #traitors2,” with the reaction reflecting support for Rhea and criticism of the comments directed towards her. One viewer wrote, “No fan of Rhea but she has been a victim of enough media trials & public slander for Mallika to use it as a riposte. Let people move on in peace.”

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