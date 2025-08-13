“Let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone!” – Hrithik Roshan and NTR urge everyone to protect War 2 spoilers

Hrithik Roshan and NTR have appealed to fans, media and audience with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers about War 2 to preserve the multiple secrets, twists and turns that the story has to offer to people.

Hrithik and NTR, who play Indian soldiers at loggerheads in the Ayan Mukerji action-entertainer, said they have made War 2 ‘with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion’ and it is a big screen spectacle that should be enjoyed only in cinemas!

Hrithik says, “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you – media, audience, fans – please protect our spoilers at any cost.”

NTR says, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you..”

A YRF Spy Universe film, War 2 is set to release tomorrow worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.