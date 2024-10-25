“Life has truly come a full circle for me” – Sonam Kapoor on her ambassadorship with Dior

Iconic French luxury brand Dior yesterday announced Sonam Kapoor as their ambassador, marking a huge milestone as she becomes the first South Asian global ambassador for the brand. Since the announcement, social media has been flooded with throwback posts from fans from the 2010 film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor as she is sporting a Dior handbag and shopping from the store as well.

Talking about her long standing relationship with Dior since Aisha and becoming the first ever South Asian ambassador for the brand, Sonam Kapoor said, “Dior and I were destined to partner together and I think Aisha was a huge milestone for our relationship to start on such a solid note. I have been a huge admirer of Dior since I started following fashion seriously and Rhea and I wanted to pay homage to our love for the brand, its philosophy and its impact on fashion in Aisha in which my character is dressed head to toe in Dior. At any important moments of my life, Dior has always been a part of it. So, life has truly come a full circle for me with Dior singing me on as their first South Asian global ambassador! I can’t wait to celebrate the brand and its ethos and represent it in my country and globally. I understand the responsibility at hand and I’m thrilled about it. Dior understands my respect for its history and vision and I’m truly honoured by their gesture.”

Sonam Kapoor has always been the last word of fashion in India, and her latest association with Dior only solidifies her stature as the OG fashion icon of our country. We can’t wait to see how she effortlessly pushes fashion boundaries in her new role as ambassador with Dior.