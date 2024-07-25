Life hill Gayi: Watch out for these legendary appearances in Disney+ Hotstar’s comedy of the misfits

Looking for a relatable and hearty comedy? Well, look no further as Disney+ Hotstar is all set to bring a slice of life drama of two warring siblings with Life hill Gayi! With a terrific ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila, Vinay Pathak and Mukti Mohan, the series is all set to surprise the audience with iconic appearances! Produced by Aarushi Nishank, Himshrri Films, directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Life hill Gayi will stream soon exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Life hill Gayi is going to witness fabled talent like Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree and Aditi Govitrikar in special appearances taking the comical spirits up a notch! Be it Indian cinema or International, Kabir Bedi has proven his mettle across and with Life hill Gayi, he will be seen in an iconic role of the grandfather to the privileged siblings adding fun to the race. Bhagyashree, known for her striking characters is back with yet another one by playing the stunning mother of the siblings. Wielding her comic prowess for the show, Aditi Govitrikar will also be an intriguing addition to the misfit family.

Opening up about the same, Kabir Bedi said, “My character, the flamboyant grandfather, sets the premise of this fun family show and all the drama that follows that. The grandfather understands that the fast pace of city life has meant his family is busy with their own individual lives and he makes it a challenge to bring together his grandchildren and his son to once again become a close family. Ultimately they need to be united to inherit the family business and the grandfather has a master plan! The audience will enjoy the unconventional and comic family dynamics through relatable everyday life problems. Divyenndu and Kusha make an endearing pair of siblings and Vinay Pathak as their father is perfect! Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Life hill Gayi’ will leave the audiences smiling and entertained. A guaranteed laugh!”

On special appearance, Bhagyashree said, “I had an amazing time shooting for Disney+ Hotstar’s Life hill Gayi in Uttarakhand. I am the dice in this turntable of misfits, with the ability and pizazz to disrupt or decide things in this family game to outdo each other. Life hill Gayi, is very clever in terms of writing, with an interesting twist to each situation, a fresh comedy with each episode planting a heartwarming thought in your head. One thing that I can promise and tell frankly about my character without giving any fun elements out, is that it will multiply the drama to 2X and leave the viewers asking for more already!”

Adding further, Aditi Govitrikar said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s Life hill Gayi as it is very fresh and humane as a subject. Each character is carefully written incorporating instances and characteristics from our everyday lives. It was a no brainer for me when I said yes to this series because I fell in love with the world of Life hill Gayi, it made me laugh, smile and endear life. I have done my fair share of comedy dramas but I can assure the audience, this series is something they’ve never seen before.”