Line of Duty: Award-winning short film marks 80 years of independence with a human story of duty, sacrifice and compassion

This Independence Day, as India completed 80 years of freedom, audiences worldwide got a film that asks what serving the country really means. ‘Line of Duty’, a Hindi short film written and directed by Mayank Malhotra and inspired by true events, is now out for public viewing after a long and decorated run on the festival circuit.

Set at a remote outpost along the India-Pakistan border, the 13-minute film follows a young Army recruit whose ideas of duty and nationalism are put to the test when a natural disaster strikes, forcing him to reckon with the humanity on the other side of the line. It’s a story about the soldiers who hold our borders, and about the compassion that has always been part of the Indian soldier’s character. Borders may divide nations, but as the film reminds us, the values our uniform stands for run deeper than lines on a map.

The film stars Priyanshu Painyuli (Mirzapur, Extraction), Lakshya Kocchar (Bambai Meri Jaan, Industry) and Sayan Banerjee (Jee Karda), who bring real emotional weight to the story.

Before its public release, Line of Duty travelled to more than 30 film festivals in India and abroad, carrying an Indian story to audiences across four continents. Its festival run includes the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival in Italy, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, Super Shorts Film Festival in London, Oaxaca FilmFest in Mexico and the Boston Short Film Festival, among others.

Along the way it has picked up honours across categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor, marking it out as a short film with both critical weight and genuine audience pull.

Released on the 80th anniversary of India’s independence, Line of Duty looks past the usual telling of patriotism and towards something quieter and harder: what duty, sacrifice and love for one’s country actually ask of the people who serve.