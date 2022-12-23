Lionel Messi poses for celebrated photographer Rohan Shrestha

Rohan Shrestha has made a name for himself in Bollywood through his work with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, & others. The man with the magic lens goes global once again becoming the first Indian photographer to collaborate with World Football Champion Lionel Messi for a recent brand shoot.

Sharing more about this dream shoot Shrestha says, ”For those who know me would know I’m a big fan of Lionel Messi since he was 17 & a professional shoot was on the top of my wishlist ever since I picked up the camera professionally in 2010. I got the chance in Paris & my dream shoot was just a flight away. After Zinedine Zidane, this was my second shoot with an international Footballer.”

Speaking of his experience Shrestha says, ”My hands were shaking, my heart was pumping fast, my palms were sweaty while I was doing the shoot but yes I did it. After the shoot, I had the chance to speak with him & his team. Messi was then informed that I was a huge fan and that’s when he came up to me and hugged me. This was the best moment of 2022 for me & possibly my professional career. I eventually decided to wait for these pictures to be released as I was convinced that Lionel Messi is going to win the World Cup and I would release it after, and he did.”

For the unversed, Rohan’s recent collaboration with American actor-comedian Kevin Hart was also a buzz for all the right reasons. Rohan is also the first Indian photographer to collaborate with global sensation Kevin Hart in Abu Dhabi.