Lionsgate announces strategic collaboration with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Lionsgate has launched a new strategic collaboration with Indian cinema superstar and film producer Yash and his independent production company, Monster Mind Creations, expanding the studio’s reach with Indian audiences in the world’s fourth-largest global film market.

The relationship begins in connection with the global theatrical release of Yash’s highly anticipated action epic, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, a KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production whose promotional trailers and teasers have cumulatively garnered 340.9 million views, opening August 26 in wide release across North America (through Prime Media). As part of the collaboration, Yash will participate in select promotional initiatives for Lionsgate’s flagship theatrical releases, bringing his immense fanbase within India’s market of 1.48 billion people to those campaigns. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Yash.

Lionsgate teams with leading filmmakers worldwide who bring bold, distinctive creative visions to the big screen. Recognizing Yash’s record-breaking box office successes and his expansive global fanbase of over 25 million followers (across Instagram, X, and Facebook), the studio identified him as the ideal collaborator to connect India’s formidable moviegoing audience with Lionsgate’s top IP, including iconic action franchises such as John Rambo and the upcoming film Caine from the John Wick Universe.

Fogelson said, “India is the fastest growing cinema marketplace in the world, and Yash is an incredible voice within that space—one of its true global action draws, both as an actor and film producer. As we continue to look at how we engage audiences in this strategically vital market, we’re thrilled to work with Yash, whose creative vision, star power, and voice carry tremendous weight with one of the most passionate film fanbases in the world.”

Yash added, “Lionsgate is a master of action storytelling. They possess a world-class library and are building incredible momentum around legendary action characters, from John Rambo to Caine from the world of John Wick. As Monster Mind Creations and I unleash Toxic on the world stage, I look forward to working together with Lionsgate in bridging cinematic worlds and bringing global audiences closer to the in-theater cinema experiences they love.”

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s EVP, International Business Strategy, Anugrah Joshi, and Yash’s agent, Avinash Bidaia.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the most highly anticipated films in contemporary global cinema and opens worldwide in theaters today, August 26, with Prime Media releasing the film across North America in over 2,000 theaters. Directed by Sundance award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas (India’s 2014 Oscar®️ entry Liar’s Dice, Moothon), and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, the action tentpole thriller from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations stars Yash, Nayanthara (Jawan), Kiara Advani (Shershaah, Kabir Singh), Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2), Rukmini Vasanth (Kantara: Chapter 1, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A & B), and Huma Qureshi (Army of the Dead, Gangs of Wasseypur). Set against the backdrop of crumbling Portuguese rule in Goa, the narrative follows Raya (Yash) as he rises through betrayal and bloodshed to claim the city’s underworld, only to learn that power always demands a price.