Lionsgate India Studios announces Nausikhiye

Close on the heels of the first announcement of its feature film, Letters to Mr. Khanna, starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, Lionsgate India Studios ventures into comedy with its second film, ‘Nausikhiye’. Directed by Santosh Singh, the rib-tickling entertainer brings together renowned new-age youth actors, Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Building on its unique content slate, Lionsgate India Studios strengthens its commitment to bringing diverse content to its wide audience in India.

Renowned for its acclaimed high-impact features like Neerja, Tumhari Sulu, Loop Lapeta and others, Ellipsis Entertainment will produce the film, written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi. The laugh-caper chronicles the story of two wedding crashers who accidentally steal a bride, triggering a zany cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside.

Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate said, “Lionsgate India Studios is constantly investing in curated content for our dynamic audience in India. Staying true to this, we’re back with another exciting feature film in the comedy genre that is urban, relatable, and fun – we believe this genre is the need of the hour, post-pandemic. We aim to explore new and exciting genres to diversify our slate of content to provide our audience with a holistic entertainment experience. We’re sure that this film, helmed by Santosh Singh and a stellar cast, is going to be a full-house entertainer and will be one of the many successful stories produced by the Lionsgate India Studios.”

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Managing Partners – Ellipsis Entertainment said, “Ellipsis and Lionsgate India Studio’s first association together is a popcorn fest by a young team – director, actors, and writers. This is our first out-and-out comedy, which promises to travel across geographies and age groups. We look forward to regaling the audience with a fun, unpretentious comedy, which is going to be a riot to shoot!”

Said Abhimanyu Dassani, “I’m looking forward to the blast I’m going to have shooting this mad, mad caper. Nausikhiye has a quirky charming small-town vibe, with great music, hilarious situations, and zany characters. I’m looking forward to opening my innings with Ellipsis and Lionsgate!”

Amol Parashar said, “When the script was narrated to me, I said yes almost immediately. This one’s an absolute laugh riot. Comedy has been my favorite genre as an actor and viewer. This also happens to be my first film with Ellipsis with whom I’ve been keen to work, and with Lionsgate, so I’m looking forward to diving into prepping and shooting!”

Said Shreya Dhanwanthary, “This film is like homecoming. It’s my third with Ellipsis. I’m super excited to be a part of this crazy comedy which had me in splits from the word go. You can’t go wrong with universal entertainers, more so in these times. My audience will also get to see me in a new light unlike some of the roles I’ve essayed in recent times.”

This new film comes as an addition to Lionsgate India’s exceptional content catalogue slate that caters to its contemporary audience includes global film and television franchises like The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, John Wick, Orange is the New Black, La La Land, and Saw, among many others.