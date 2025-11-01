Little Box of Sweets: A timeless tale returns to captivate audiences

After nearly two decades of tenacity, passion, and perseverance, the award-winning film Little Box of Sweets makes its triumphant arrival for audiences, embodying the spirit of its creators who refused to give up on their dream. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bohemia Junction, in association with Platoon One Films, are delighted to present a special screening of this cinematic gem at 6 pm on Sunday, 2 November, followed by another event at the British Council Auditorium, New Delhi on Friday, 7 November. The film will also be available for digital streaming on BookMyShow Stream from 7 November 2025 — a fitting finale to a journey that proves that every “little box of sweets” can hold a whole world of dreams.

Produced by Sheenu Das of Slave King and directed by actor-director Meneka Das of Bohemian Rhapsody, Little Box of Sweets is a moving homage to the city of Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and its surrounding rural landscapes, capturing a vivid memory of a time and a place. The evening promises to celebrate the film’s remarkable journey, culminating in its long-awaited digital release across India. At the heart of the story is Asha, a young girl coming of age in a changing country. She fights for her dream of a better life and for the love of the man who inspired her — but discovers that every dream comes at a price.

The evening promises an immersive experience beginning with a short musical interlude. Musicians from the esteemed SOI Music Academy will perform the film’s theme music under the baton of Olivier Award-nominated composer Andrew T. Mackay (of Bombay Dub Orchestra and the stage-play adaptation of Life of Pi). The interlude will also feature classic songs performed by Vijay Das (Co-Producer).

Lusciously shot on S16 mm film by Dusan Todorovic, the film features a collaboration of both UK and Indian talent. The ensemble cast includes Joe Anderson (Twilight Saga, Control, Across the Universe), Tillotama Shome (Monsoon Wedding, Delhi Crime, Lust Stories 2, Sir), and Rahul Vohra (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gangubhai Kathiawadi). The film received a great deal of love and strong reviews from its original London press screening, with Derek Elley of Variety describing it as “..A simple, saccharine-free love letter to a fast-disappearing India…an impressive directorial debut by (Indian born) UK based actress Meneka Das…..Its simplicity is in the tradition of the ’50s and ’60s films of writer-director Bimal Roy..” Nikki Bedi from BBC Radio added: “One of those little films that captures a spirit that we seem to have somehow lost”.