Lock Upp’s atmosphere is heating up as it is proceeding towards the finale

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has traveled a long journey and is proceeding towards the finale with lots of up and downs, twists and turns, and a lot of entertainment.

With its unique formate, ‘Lock Upp’ is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show consists of many different celebrities from different backgrounds but with a controversy attached to them who tend to get into fights every now and then. Recently Karanvir was seen confronting Mandana about the things she allegedly said about him. Mandana once said that Karanvir had called her to his place for a script reading but his intentions were not right. However, Karanvir is still upset about the same.

The contestants are also getting into fights related to food very frequently. A few days back Ali Merchant went to Payal Rohtagi complaining about 3-4 strands of hair in Anjali’s breakfast that Mandana cooked. This led to a fight between them when Mandana overheard their conversation. And today as well, the entire house was seen complaining about the quality of food prepared.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.