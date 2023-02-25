Lost: After a successful OTT release, Yami Gautam starrer releases in theatres in Kolkata

Over the years, Yami Gautam Dhar has become a name synonymous to quality in the content she takes up as an actor with a strong performance backing her versatile range of roles each time.

Last year she delivered the year’s Most Liked and one of the Most Watched Films on OTT with ‘A Thursday’ setting a benchmark as an actress who made such an achievement with a film led solely on her own shoulders that too in a grey role.

An exact year after A Thursday, Yami led ‘Lost’ released and it has been garnering great viewership numbers with over 10 million views crossed in just 10 days. In big news, it was announced recently that the OTT release will be screened in the theaters of Kolkata after the demand of the fans. This is indeed another big achievement for the actress this year to create history with her work in such an iconic way.

Up ahead this year, Yami has ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.