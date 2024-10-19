Love Is Love: Zarina Wahab, Bidita Bag, and Kitu Gidwani unite for India’s first international LGBTQ OTT release

Talented actresses Zarina Wahab, Bidita Bag, and Kitu Gidwani come together in Love Is Love, India’s first LGBTQ film to achieve an international OTT release. Directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, the film is a landmark in Bollywood, marking its entry into prominent global LGBTQ streaming platforms. The movie continues the legacy of Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun, which garnered international acclaim, and aims to break new ground by portraying love in all its forms. With a star-studded cast and a powerful narrative, Love Is Love is set to make a significant cultural impact as it streams in India soon.

Love Is Love boasts a stellar cast including Kitu Gidwani, Zarina Wahab, Mona Ambegaonkar, Bidita Bag, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, Yuvraaj Parashar, and Gehna Vashisht. Produced by Film House Production and Shantketan Films, the project is a K.C. Sharma presentation with music by Nikhil Kamath and Zahaan Khan.

Actor and director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma expressed his excitement, saying, “Love is not bound by any societal definitions or restrictions. With ‘Love Is Love,’ we aim to portray love in all its forms, transcending borders, and reaching hearts everywhere. I hope this film sparks conversations and brings inclusivity to the forefront.”