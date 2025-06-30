“Love that when Mithoon, Arijit and I come together, people want us to give them a song to remember!” – Mohit Suri

The dream musical trio of Arijit Singh, Mithoon and Mohit Suri are back for Saiyaara’s next song Dhun which will be released tomorrow! The three have created some of the biggest historic chartbusters in the Hindi film industry including Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and Mohit loves the expectation people have on them whenever they combine to create music.

Mohit says, “They say when stars align, magic happens. I would credit the stars for bringing first Mithoon and then Arijit Singh in my life because I have been fortunate to create my best music with these two once in a lifetime artists of our country.”

Speaking about his spectacular musical journey with Mithoon spanning for over 2 decades now, Mohit says, “Mithoon and my collaboration go back to 2005 when we did Zeher & Kalyug. It’s been 20 years of knowing Mithoon, creating music with him and cherishing the brilliant mind that he has. Since 2005, Mithoon and I have worked on Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Half Girlfriend, Malang and now Saiyaara and I feel incredibly happy to see our body of work, especially the romantic songs that we have produced together.”

He adds, “So, whenever Mithoon and I team up, there are big expectations from us to deliver a great track and we relish that pressure. It fuels us to create something new, something that should get spoken about. It makes us push ourselves to deliver a big song that is loved by people.”

About his collaboration with Arijit Singh, regarded as an all-time best singer that India has ever produced, Mohit says, “Arijit Singh is a singer who has given me incredible memories to cherish for this lifetime. From Tum Hi Ho, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Hum Mar Jayenge, etc from Aashiqui 2, to Humdard in Ek Villain, to Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track, to Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga in Half Girlfriend, to Chal Ghar Chalen in Malang, these are not just songs sung by Arijit, but they are pieces of my heart.”

Mohit says people are bound to have massive expectations when the three of them come together and he is relishing that pressure in Saiyaara.

The ace director says, “Naturally, when Mithoon and Arijit and I come together, we know that people want us to give them a song to remember and we love that expectation. The three of us are again teaming up in Saiyaara for Dhun, a track that’s incredibly special to us. The universe somehow brings the three of us together every single time to create a very simple but a very powerful emotional song and Dhun from Saiyaara is that song of this album.”

Talking about the song he adds, “Dhun is a song that celebrates the struggle in love, in life and the motivation real struggle can provide anyone to overcome all obstacles. Life is not a bed of roses, people go through a lot and Dhun is a celebration of that spirit of never giving up. We hope that everyone loves it. We are really excited to see the reactions to Dhun.”

The much-anticipated romantic film, Saiyaara, brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time! Saiyaara has so far garnered unanimous praise for delivering an intense love story with debutants who share infectious chemistry and brilliant acting skills.

The film launches Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero. The studio has handpicked Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the next YRF heroine.

Saiyaara is buzzing these days as the most anticipated young romantic film of our times. It has delivered the best album of the year with all four songs from the album, Saiyaara, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh & Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar making waves on the musical charts of India!

Besides the songs, the film’s title, Saiyaara, has also piqued interest of audience. It means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it’s often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly — a wandering star – always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.

YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.

Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.