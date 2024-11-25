“Love triangles are a game best avoided” -Rithvikk Dhanjani suggests to his fans while discussing Amazon MX Player’s Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming platform, recently released the highly anticipated second season of its rom-com series, Half Love Half Arranged. This slice-of-life drama delves back into the life of Riya Tanwar, a gynecologist who finally finds solace as her quest for Mr. Perfect seems complete upon meeting Jogi. However, her life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Ved, her loyal supporter and secret admirer. As twists unravel, Riya must choose whether to listen to her heart or mind. Half Love Half Arranged boasts a stellar cast including Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Shruti Jolly, Supriya Shukla, Grusha Kapoor, Amit Singh Thakur, and Bhavya Grover in pivotal roles.



Rithvikk Dhanjani, who plays Ved in the series, shares fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, “There’s so much that happens during shoots, and I’ll soon share some BTS videos I have. One fun memory was from the start of the schedule when I barely knew Maanvi or anyone else. One day, she got mad at me for a joke I cracked. We were filming a scene, and I quipped that she didn’t need to move at high speed since the camera was already set to high speed. I think she took offense and decided to give me a hard time! I quickly apologized, saying, ‘I’m new here, and I hope I don’t push the wrong buttons—we’ve got a long schedule ahead.’ Thankfully, it all turned into fun and games, but that’s one moment I’ll never forget when Maanvi really took my class!”



Reflecting on love triangles, he says, “Love triangles are a game best avoided. If you’re interested in someone who isn’t fully into you, it’s wise to step away as soon as you realize it. These situations rarely end well, sometimes for one, sometimes for all three involved. Love should be simple, you meet someone, fall in love, and if it works, it works. If not, you move on. Love triangles, on the other hand, are a cycle of chasing, competition, and constant need for validation. That’s far too much complexity for something meant to be pure and effortless.”



