Loveyapa teams up with Burger King India

Burger King India, one of the country’s leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains—has partnered with Phantom Films for Loveyapa, the highly anticipated Gen Z romantic comedy starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in their debut theatrical appearances. Set to release on February 7, Loveyapa dives into the complexities of modern relationships and offers a humorous take on what happens when the illusion of a perfect romance shatters.



As a brand that continuously engages with Gen Z guests, Burger King has introduced the “Loveyapa Combo”—a delightful new meal featuring a Whopper Jr. with cheese, Saucy Fries, and a Chocolate Thickshake. This exclusive combo celebrates the pairing of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, and is available online and at all Burger King restaurants. Whether you’re sharing it with someone special or enjoying it solo while embracing the spirit of the film, this combo is the perfect treat.



In addition to the combo, Burger King is launching a social media contest to engage fans and movie lovers alike. The user-generated content (UGC) challenge invites guests to create fun memes from screenshots of the Loveyapa trailer, with exciting prizes up for grabs. The contest aims to build excitement leading up to the film’s theatrical release on February 7.



Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Burger King India, said: “Burger King has always been about having meaningful connections with our Gen Z guests. Loveyapa’s script along with the cast perfectly fit into our Brand world. With Junaid Khan’s much-anticipated debut and Khushi Kapoor’s charm, this movie promises to strike a chord with the youth of India, and we’re thrilled to be part of its journey.”

Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios, shared her thoughts on the collaboration:

“We are excited to partner with Burger King India for Loveyapa. The movie, with its fresh take on love and relationships, aligns perfectly with the dynamic and youthful energy of the brand. The ‘Loveyapa Combo’ captures the essence of the playful spirit of the film that resonate with today’s Gen Z. It’s exciting to see this partnership come to life, reaching young audiences through a brand that truly speaks to them.”



Loveyapa, produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, directed by Advait Chandan also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Tanika Parlikar, Grusha Kapoor, Aditya Kulshreshth among others.