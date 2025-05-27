Loyalty, rage, and redemption: Meet Pedro in Sony LIV’s gritty thriller KanKhajura

He’s impulsive, fiercely loyal, and just as likely to throw a punch as he is to offer a hug. Meet Pedro, one of the most unpredictable characters, brought to life by Ninad Kamat, in Sony LIV’s KanKhajura. Set against the raw, sunburnt backdrop of Goa, KanKhajura explores fractured loyalties and buried secrets, with Pedro often caught in an emotional crossfire.

Ninad believes in switching between his playful and professional personas on set. “I’m cracking one-liners and trying to get everyone to join in the fun most of the time, but I also believe in respecting other actors’ space,” he shared.

Filming in Goa was an unforgettable experience for Ninad. He said, “We experience hot weather, but it was great fun because of Chandan the director and my co-actors tooWe were extremely friendly and ensured that the entire experience was really wholesome.” Although Ninad doesn’t entirely relate to Pedro, he admits to sharing one key trait: responding emotionally to people and situations. “Everything else is perhaps my skill set in making people believe that I am Pedro,” he concluded.

Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura features a compelling ensemble cast including Mahesh Shetty, Mohit Raina, Ninad Kamat, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar, and Usha Nadkarni. Based on the acclaimed Israeli series Magpie, the show has been reimagined under license from yes Studios by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, and produced by Donna and Shula Productions.