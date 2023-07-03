Luv Sinha attends the grand inauguration of the mural painted for his art company House of Creativity

Along with acting in films such as Paltan , the upcoming web series Gangster and doing a special appearance in Gadar 2, Luv Sinha is more than just an actor. An entrepreneur as well someone who is actively involved in politics in Patna, his work extends beyond the realms of the entertainment industry. Recently, he attended the Inauguration of an massive mural painted by the artist Shabbu for Sinha’s own art company called House of Creativity.

Luv and his curatorial advisor, Abhinit Khanna, wanted the mural to focus on the local aspects of Malad, showcase its connection and importance to Mumbai and that is exactly what it does.

Talking about the inauguration, Luv said, “This mural is more than just art. It displays the community, culture, and history of Malad . It is an inspiration for all of us and reminds us about our rich heritage.

As the inaugural site for the groundbreaking Bombay Talkies Studios, established in 1934 by Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani, the area was a key site to the economic and cultural force of the time’s most modern film studio with state of the art equipment all the way from Germany. We commissioned the mural artist, Akhlaq Ahmad known as Shabbu in the art world to pay homage to a pioneer of this institution – Devika Rani and her legacy.

The 24,000 ft long mural showcases iconic landmarks like the BMC HQ – a UNESCO heritage building, the Bombay Stock Exchange, local flora-fauna, and of course the spirit of Malad’s Koli community.”