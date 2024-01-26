Lyricist Prashant Ingole collaborates with Royal Falcon Music for a GenZ musical extravaganza

Hey Ram Ram, the latest track penned by popular lyricist Prashant Ingole, is making waves in the music industry. Collaborating with Radhe Radhe singer Amit Gupta and Teenu Arora, the team has created a highly energetic EDM track targeting the GenZ audience. The music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Aziz Zee, released on the 20th of January 2024 on the Royal Falcon Music’s official YouTube channel.

Prashant Ingole, known for his contributions to hit tracks from films like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, and Jalebi, has recently penned the India India Anthem. This time, he joins forces with Royal Falcom Music for Hey Ram Ram, a song that promises to be a fusion of dynamic lyrics and an energetic musical composition.

The music video is directed by Aziz Zee who Is also the founder of the music label, who has an impressive portfolio, having directed around 4 Bollywood films and more than 250 music videos. His work also extends to brilliant music videos featuring notable figures such as Terence Lewis, Karan Kundra, Tejaswwi, Gautam Gulati, Shahwar Ali, Sara Khan, etc and Singers like Arman Malik, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Babu Maan, Mohammad Irrfan, Bhoomi Trivedi, Toshi-Sharib, Saaj Bhatt, Amit Gupta, Ikka, Mamta Sharma, Shibani Kasyap and many more.. The video stars Shivendraa Om Saainiyol and Vikas Varma, adding visual appeal to the powerful musical composition.

The track is not only a musical endeavor but also a meaningful contribution to the inauguration of Ram Mandir Ayodhya. Royal Falcon Music, founded by Aziz Zee, aims to bridge the gap between generations by releasing this GenZ song on such a significant occasion. The hope is to bring both generations together and celebrate the joyous moment of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya inauguration.

With such a talented team behind it, Hey Ram Ram is poised to become a memorable addition to the musical landscape. Music enthusiasts can anticipate a visual and auditory treat when the music video premieres on the Royal Falcon Music’s official YouTube channel on the 20th of January 2024. Speaking about the track Prashant Ingole says “ Begins with Jai Shree Ram and ends with Jai Shree Ram. The Trance in Between is HEY RAM RAM.

Aziz Zee and Sanober called me and told me the idea to dedicate a song to Shree Ram ji. Our decision was to keep it a beautiful blend of Youth and Mass. And there comes the TRANCE of HEY RAM RAM

Teenu Arora says “ I am in love with this song. It is a collaboration of some like minded talents and the results of it will certainly be great. It was a wonderful experience of working with such a great team of artists like Prashant Ingole and Amit Gupta.”

Amit Gupta adds saying that “ Even while I was singing this song I knew that we are onto something special. It really adds to the celebration of this wonderful moment. “

Speaking about the track Aziz says “ Hey Ram Ram is a great opportunity for us to celebrate this momentous occasion with music. In the midst of so many song releases we have tried to do something out of the box. Right from the music video to the song, we have tried to offer something different that can bring 3 generations together as the audience.”