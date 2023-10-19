Maanvi Gagroo is a rom-com lover, shares interesting stories from the sets of Half Love Half Arranged

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its romantic comedy-drama series, ‘Half Love Half Arranged’. The series is making waves among the rom-com aficionados and has garnered a high rating of 8.4 on imdb. Following the amusing journey of a millennial gynaecologist, Riya Tanwar who gets stuck in the midst of a chaotic arranged dating world and meets Jogi, who sweeps her off her feet turning her planned life upside down. Maanvi Gagroo who has portrayed the role of Riya, is being appreciated for her commendable work in the series.

Talking about the experience of shooting in Delhi, Maanvi shared how the conversations usually revolved around the food. “Yes, we shot most of the series in Delhi. And like it is with all Delhi shoots, especially on this set, conversations about food dominated. So, it’s safe to say our Delhi schedule had a happy well fed set,” she said.

She further commented on finding the middle ground between love and arranged in a relationship. “It’s called choice,” she shared. Adding to this, she shared her all-time favourite rom-com shows, “Schitt’s Creek, Notting Hill, 10 things I hate about you and Sex & the city.”

