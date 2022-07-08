“Madhavan played a critical and clear role. He is a godsent man” – Nambi Narayanan on R. Madhavan’s accurate depiction of himself in Rocketry – The Nambi Effect￼

Khul Ke, India’s homegrown social media platform launched by Loktantra Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. earlier this year, rolled out its first campaign “Naya Daur – What’s Next, India?” to commemorate India’s glorious run to its 75th Independence Day on 15th August this year. As a part of this campaign, the platform aims to bring forth powerful voices from across the country to come together and share their thoughts on relevant issues and topics impacting the nation.

During the RoundTable hosted on ‘The Agony & Ecstasy, Nambi Narayanan’s Rocketry’- Nambi Narayanan, the real-life hero and the much talked about Indian Aerospace Scientist spoke candidly about his views on the film. When asked if the film was overdramatized for cinematic effect, he emphatically says “I think it is under dramatized, it is not over dramatized. I mean if you are asking for the torture part of it, what is shown in the movie is less than what really happened. We didn’t want to dramatize it at all, we didn’t want to add any cinematic effects to that, it is the truth… “

Wrongly accused of being a spy, jailed, tortured, and publicly shamed, Nambi Narayanan realized the importance of his family during this tumultuous period. He goes on to say “I was never a good husband, never a good father. I dedicated myself to something else which I feel, and I regret today. I should have spent some time with my family. Family alone was standing by my side when I was alone.”

On asked what gave him the strength to go on he said “I believe in God. I knew that this would come through in my favour.”

Sharing his thoughts on R.Madhavan’s Rocketry, he said the film was “a very accurate depiction”. While watching the film, he felt, “Madhavan has acted in the film as Nambi Narayan, but I feel he has lived as Nambi Narayan.” He spoke about Madhavan imbibing his mannerisms and way of talking very accurately.

He further added that “Madhavan played a critical and clear role. He is a godsent man”

When asked about his message to future generations, Narayanan said, “If you believe in certain things and you think it is the right thing to do, you must continue to do that to the very end.”

When asked if he can pardon India for the years of mental agony and trauma inflicted upon him, he said “Who am I to pardon India? The country is good, and the people are good and I have faith in India.”

You may view the entire discussion on the link below:

https://khulke.com/roundtable/recorded/62c550daf39d8821b3b1a284

Khul Ke is a one-of-a-kind platform that has been launched to empower the audience to have more informed and meaningful conversations. Influential figures that have been a part of Khul Ke discussions include eminent scriptwriters like Atika Chohan, Utkarshini Vashistha, Sanjay Hegde Senior Advocate – Supreme Court, Suparn Verma, Film Director Vivek Agnihotri, MP Jairam Ramesh, Space scientist Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder of HCL, among many others.