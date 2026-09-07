Madhubanti Bagchi announces debut India tour

Acclaimed playback singer-composer Madhubanti Bagchi has officially announced her highly anticipated debut national tour, titled ‘This Is Who We Are’. Spanning late 2026 through early 2027, the multi-city live concert series produced and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions will bring her powerhouse performance straight to fans across Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai

The announcement caps off a stratospheric run for Bagchi, whose vocal gravity has re-centered modern Indian playback music. Her definitive mega-hits ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ (Stree 2), ‘Uyi Amma’ (Azaad) and ‘Shararat’ and ‘Ramba Ho’ (Dhurandhar) didn’t just top the charts, they became a bona fide global streaming phenomenon. Combining the rigorous vocal heritage of her Hindustani classical training under the Agra Gharana with a sharp, modern pop sensibility, Bagchi’s two-hour live setlist promises to be a masterclass in sonic contrast. Fans can expect heavy-hitting live renditions of her career-defining catalog, including the cinematic ‘Nazariya Ki Maari’ (Heeramandi ), the high-octane pan-Indian banger ‘Peelings’ (Pushpa 2: The Rule – Hindi), her chart-topping pop collaborations, and the dance-floor staple ‘Barbaadiyan’ (Shiddat), alongside the intimate indie-pop streaming favorite ‘Ishq Hai’ (Mismatched).

Behind the high-production stages, this milestone run represents a bold transition for Bagchi to step out of the visual shadow of playback culture and claim the stadium spotlight on her own terms. Built entirely on an ‘anti-viral’ strategy of artistic integrity, the tour honours the audience’s time with a strict, 100% authentic ‘no lip-sync’ live guarantee backed by a massive orchestral band. It also carries deep personal significance as a three-generation family tribute, fulfilling her late grandfather’s unreleased dream of seeing a professional musician rise from their lineage. By launching her debut tour during her mid-30s breakthrough, Bagchi proudly embraces her musical maturity, proving that authentic depth of craft triumphs over superficial overnight youth trends.

Madhubanti Bagchi states, “Performing live is where music truly comes alive for me, and this debut tour is the culmination of everything I’ve worked toward. For years, people have connected with my voice through movie screens and streaming playlists, but ‘This Is Who We Are’ is about breaking down that digital wall. I’ve waited a long time to look my fans in the eye and share this energy with them and it’s going to be an unforgettable, completely live celebration.”

Abhinav Kumar Upadhyay, Managing Director, Perfect Harmony Productions states, “Madhubanti Bagchi represents a rare, generational shift in the live music landscape. Over the last 25 years, our mission has always been to elevate pure musical excellence. Her ability to anchor a massive commercial production while maintaining the soul of classical fusion is exactly what live audiences have been craving. This tour isn’t just a series of concerts; it’s a high-production celebration of where Indian music is heading.”

In a bid to foster true inclusivity and deep community engagement, the tour will eliminate VIP seating, ensuring every attendee enjoys an equal experience, with special student category passes starting at an accessible INR 499/-

Tickets will be officially available on BookMyShow.

Tour Schedule