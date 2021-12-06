Madhuri Dixit Nene to shoot a promo for Aarya 2

Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently. The actress returns in the titular role and now, we have got to know from industry sources that uber talented actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been roped in to shoot a special promo for Aarya 2!

Madhuri Dixit Nene has charmed millions of viewers over the years with her impeccable acting skills and flawless beauty. It’s going to be an absolute delight for entertainment lovers to watch her be a part of promotions for Aarya’s upcoming season. An industry source said, “The makers and the entire team of Aarya have done a wonderful job with the second season. Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar and all actors have put their best foot forward to ensure a power packed season. The team thought of bringing Madhuri on board for promoting Aarya’s second season as she’s a perfect fit owing to her finesse and being one of the most prominent leading ladies of Bollywood like Sushmita Sen. The promo is going to be really exciting!”

Recently the Aarya 2 trailer was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita’s fierce persona. In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point. Her confident body language speaks volumes about this season’s power packed performance which will be presented to all viewers!

Aarya 2 shall stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 10th December.