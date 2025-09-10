“Madhurima Tuli is runway ready: A showstopper moment at Chandigarh Times Fashion Week 2025

Stepping into the limelight with effortless charisma, Madhurima Tuli radiated regal poise as the distinguished showstopper for IIFD Chandigarh at Chandigarh Times Fashion Week 2025. Her presence was the epitome of grace and sophistication, a perfect marriage of timeless elegance and modern allure.

Reflecting on her momentous turn on the ramp, she shared with heartfelt sincerity:

“I am astonished and grateful for the fit of the day as the showstopper. Being draped in the creation of the designer’s vision has amplified my aura — truly desirable. Thank you all for having me here.”

Each step she took was a harmonious expression of confidence, each gesture a tribute to the artistry behind the design. Draped in an ensemble that seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, she embodied the very spirit of aesthetic excellence.

As she took her final walk, the audience was spellbound—her presence elevating the collection from a mere showcase to an immersive moment of ethereal artistry.