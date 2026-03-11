Madhurima Tuli turns showstopper for Archana Kochhar at Calcutta Times fashion showcase

Actress Madhurima Tuli recently turned showstopper for the prestigious Calcutta Times fashion showcase, walking the ramp for celebrated designer Archana Kochhar. The actress grabbed attention with her striking presence as she closed the show in the designer’s stunning creation, perfectly reflecting elegance and confidence.

Dressed in a beautifully crafted ensemble by Kochhar, Madhurima looked absolutely radiant on the runway. Her graceful walk, paired with the intricate detailing of the outfit, highlighted the designer’s signature aesthetic. The actress carried the look effortlessly, making a strong style statement while captivating the audience with her charm and poise.

The event witnessed an evening filled with glamour, style and creativity, with Madhurima’s appearance becoming one of the key highlights of the showcase. Her confident ramp walk and stunning look drew admiration from the audience, adding an extra dose of star power to the designer’s presentation.

Over the years, Madhurima has built a strong presence not only in films and television but also in the fashion space. With her elegant personality and effortless style, the actress continues to impress fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, making her showstopper moment at the event truly memorable.