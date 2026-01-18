Madhurima Tuli wins big at Midday Glitz & Glam Awards for performance in Tehran

Actor Madhurima Tuli added another feather to her cap as she won the Iconic Performance Award at the prestigious Midday Glitz & Glam Awards, held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The award was conferred for her powerful and much-talked-about role in the film Tehran, a performance that has continued to draw praise from audiences and critics alike.

Looking radiant and visibly emotional as she accepted the trophy, Madhurima thanked the film’s team and dedicated the award to actors who believe in taking creative risks. “Tehran challenged me as an actor in ways I had never experienced before. This recognition means the world to me,” she said during her acceptance speech.

In Tehran, Madhurima delivered a nuanced and intense performance that stood out for its emotional depth and restrained strength. Her portrayal was widely described as one of the film’s highlights, earning her appreciation for stepping away from conventional roles and embracing complex storytelling.

The Midday Glitz & Glam Awards celebrate excellence across cinema, fashion, and entertainment, honoring artists who make a lasting impact. Madhurima’s win was met with loud applause, with many industry peers praising her consistency and evolution as a performer.

With this latest achievement, Madhurima Tuli continues to cement her place as a versatile and fearless actor, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see what she takes