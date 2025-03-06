Maha Shakthi (Mookuthi Amman 2): Nayanthara leads ₹100 crore epic in a new cinematic franchise helmed by Sundar C

Ivy Entertainment and Vels Film International, under the leadership of Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, have joined forces to produce Maha Shakthi, a grand-scale cinematic spectacle with a ₹100 crore budget. A grand muhuratam for the film took place in Chennai today.

The film, set to captivate audiences across India and internationally, stars Nayanthara in the lead role as a divine protector, alongside notable names such as Regena Cassandrra in an intense role and Yogi Babu in a comic performance. The cast also includes senior versatile actor Urvashi, along with Garuda Ram and Ajay Ghosh. It was also revealed that noted actor Duniya Vijay will play the role of the antagonist, bringing a strong and intense presence that adds tension and depth to the battle between good and evil.

Although the Tamil version carries the title Mookuthi Amman 2, Maha Shakthi is a standalone story and marks the beginning of a brand-new cinematic franchise, the makers said in a statement.

Nayanthara brings her unmatched screen presence and versatility to the role of a powerful divine force. Her portrayal promises a perfect blend of grace and intensity, adding depth to the narrative.

“Playing this role is more than just a performance—it’s an emotion. Maha Shakthi carries a power beyond cinema, and with Sundar sir’s vision, we are bringing a story that will leave an impact on every audience member. I’m thrilled to be part of this grand journey,” said Nayanthara.

Directed by Sundar C, renowned for his successful track record in commercial cinema, Maha Shakthi is set to combine breathtaking visuals, high-octane action, and emotionally charged storytelling. Sundar C expressed his excitement, saying, “I believe in making films that entertain, engage, and leave an impact. With Maha Shakthi, we are taking everything to the next level—bigger action, deeper rooted storytelling, and a visual grandeur like never before. This is a film that will truly transcend regional cinema and connect with audiences across India and globally. With Nayanthara leading this franchise, the journey has just begun.”

“At Vels Film International, we have always pushed the boundaries of storytelling and scale. Along with Ivy Entertainment, we wanted to bring a film that is deeply rooted in our culture but speaks to audiences everywhere. Maha Shakthi is not just another grand production; it’s a phenomenon that will redefine commercial cinema and take Indian films to an even bigger global stage,” added Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Producer, Vels Film International.

With top-tier production values, stunning visuals, and an engaging narrative, Maha Shakthi is set to be a landmark film in Indian cinema. It was also revealed that the film is being designed to connect with audiences across the country and beyond, poised to make a lasting impact on global audiences.