Mahabali: Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for a mega Broadway-style musical launching this Dussehra

This Dussehra, theatre enthusiasts and cultural aficionados will witness a theatrical spectacle of unprecedented scale. Veteran producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan have officially announced their latest masterpiece, ‘Mahabali’, a grand Broadway-style mythological musical that reimagines the timeless epic, the Ramayana, entirely from the perspective of its most revered, immortal hero – Lord Hanuman.

Conceptualised as a sweeping visual and musical odyssey, the production serves as a theatrical exploration of India’s ancient traditions, indigenous martial arts and folklore. The play celebrates the enduring values of selfless service, loyalty and deep cosmic wisdom that remain alive within the country’s collective memory

Producer Randhir Ranjan Roy states, “With Mahabali, our goal is to elevate Indian mythological theatre to global production standards. By blending powerhouse storytelling, state-of-the-art stagecraft and a breathtaking audio video technique, we are reviving India’s rich cultural heritage in a format that speaks directly to modern, multi-generational audiences.”

At its core, Mahabali transcends standard mythological retellings to look deeply at the emotional and spiritual depth of Hanuman. Revered as one of the Chiranjivis (immortal beings), Hanuman is portrayed not just as a divine warrior of unmatched cosmic strength, but as the ultimate symbol of humility who dedicated every victory entirely to Lord Rama. The narrative explores how true greatness thrives in devotion rather than pride, creating a timeless inspiration that continues to guide seekers across generations.

To translate this immense spiritual and physical scale onto the stage, the producers have brought together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Aankiet Mohan in the powerful title role of Hanuman, Arya Babbar portraying a formidable Ravan, Saanand Verma as Vistarvachie, and Pankaj Berry as Kaal Drishti, supported by stellar performances from Mukul Nag and Aadesh Bharadwaj.

Aankiet Mohan states, “Bringing a character as emotionally complex and physically imposing as Hanuman to a live Broadway-style stage is both the greatest honour and challenge of my career. We are steering away from two-dimensional tropes to show his immense strength side-by-side with his profound, absolute humility.”

Arya Babbar states, “Playing Ravan opposite a narrative centered on Hanuman shifts the entire dramatic friction of the story. It allows us to explore the epic clashes with a fresh, gripping intensity that live audiences have never felt before.”

The epic scale of the performance is further elevated by an extraordinary audio landscape, featuring original musical playbacks by India’s legendary vocal powerhouses Kailash Kher, Shaan, Raghu Dixit and Amit Gupta.

Shaan states, “The music of Mahabali is designed to evoke deep devotion while maintaining the theatrical momentum of a Broadway show. Every track serves as an emotional heartbeat for Hanuman’s journey.”

Kailash Kher states, “The vocal landscape of Mahabali demands an raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman. Through this soundtrack, we have infused ancient mantras and powerful rhythms to create a sonic experience that doesn’t just entertain, but transports the audience straight into the heart of the heavens. It is a musical awakening born out of absolute devotion.”

The highly anticipated production is scheduled for a grand double-premier tour, starting in Mumbai on 18th October with shows at 4:02 PM and 7:29 PM at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA. The celebrations continue through the heart of the festive week on 24th October with identical show timings at the Nehru Centre, Worli, before moving to Bengaluru on 14th November.

Tickets for this monumental theatrical event are available on BookMyShow.