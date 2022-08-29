Maharani Season 2: Reasons why it should be on your watchlist

Did you enjoy binge watching Maharani season 1? If yes, then fret not, as season 2 just gets bigger and better while keeping you hooked onto it! Ever since the trailer of season 2 launched, viewers have waited for the release with bated breath. From getting in elements of a genre-bending political drama, and a gripping storyline to a picture-perfect act by the ensemble cast, the series shows you how Rani Bharti rules, conquers, fights, and does more to stay in power.

Maharani 2 is an intriguing entertainer with much more than politics, making it a must-see series. Here are five reasons why you must watch this series.

Huma Qureshi’s game changing act

Huma Qureshi, who wowed the audience in season 1, reprises her role as Rani Bharti in Maharani 2. The actress portrays the female chief minister with a compelling intensity that evokes cleverness, intelligence, confidence, and more intense perfection throughout her on-screen presence. She makes a commitment to confront the thugs as her state runs into trouble. Does she succeed? Season 2 answers it all!

Political face-off between Soham Shah and Amit Sial

The show takes the thrill a notch higher with an extra dose of drama, action, and suspense. Soham Shah as Bheema Bharti and Amit Sial as Naveen Kumar pursue their individual goals in different ways while adding challenging twists and turns in each other’s way. But the question is, who takes over the throne? This rollercoaster political drama will leave you spellbound.

Anuja and Neha join season 2

In the sequel to Maharani, Anuja Sathe and Neha Chauhan join the cast. Neha Chauhan will be seen playing the role of Kalpana Kaul – a suave and ambitious woman running her own political consultancy firm called I-ACT. Anuja Sathe portrays Kirti Singh, who becomes Bheema Bharti’s (Sohum Shah) confidante. The ladies are here to slay and spice up the political drama with their charm, wit, and more.

Woman in power

From the four walls of her domestic life, being a dutiful wife, raising kids, milking cows, and handling kitchen politics, Rani Bharti was hurled into the turbulent world of politics in season 1. Now season 2 will continue to showcase her struggle to fit in and learn the tenacious ropes of establishing her matriarchy. Huma Qureshi’s character Rani Bharti showcases the mindset of a male-dominated society especially when a woman is in power. Maharani talks about oppression that women face personally and professionally in society despite their strong spirit to turn things in their favor.

Rani and Bheema’s political battle

Season 2 brings a faceoff between husband and wife when politics take over their lives. The narrative that depicts Rani Bharti’s struggle to be a perfect CM in her state also showcases the problems, conflicts, and more between the on-screen couple. With a storyline as gripping as this, Maharani 2 promises to be a captivating watch with a well-structured screenplay.

Don’t forget to catch Maharani 2, streaming exclusively on SonyLIV!