Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Salman Khan attend the trailer launch of Dharmaveer

Dharmaveer, the much anticipated Marathi film is all set to release on 13th May 2022 in theatres. The film is based on the life of Dharmaveer Anand Chintamani Dighe who was a senior Shiv Sena party leader and the Thane district Unit chief of the Shiv Sena party. The makers of the film released their trailer at a star studded event with several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance!

The event was graced by Shri Eknath Shinde, the Minister of Urban Development for the state of Maharashtra along with chief guest, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, the honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The global superstar, Salman Khan was in attendance too along with several other celebrities such as Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Nikhil Dwivedi, Bhagyashree and more!

The stars and dignitaries graced the red carpet event following which the trailer was launched with much aplomb. Dharmaveer Anand Chintamani Dighe’s car, the popular Mahindra Armada vehicle in which he lost his life has always been preserved and worshipped by the people of Mumbai. This vintage car was present at the event and it was in this vehicle that the actor of the film, Prasad Oak made a grand entry in and drove upto the stage for the trailer launch of Dharmaveer! Followed by this Prasad recited his popular dialogues from the movie and had the audience cheering him on instantly. The chief minister was felicitated on stage by Shri Eknath Shinde following which the minister of urban development felicitated all the other celebrities present too.

Speaking at the event, Shri Uddhav Thackeray said “ Eknath, I say this from the bottom of my heart, you and your team have done a great job! Making a movie is one thing but to make a movie on this subject and taking up the onus of taking this story ahead and making it reach the audience is admirable!“

Shri Eknath Shinde, quoted “This film about his life should reach our people who are all around the city and the world. Pravin Tarde the Director & Mangesh Desai the producer wished to make a movie on Dighe Ji and started working on it and it was during the working phase that the teaser & songs got very popular. I would like to appreciate the actor, Prasad Oak who played the role perfectly inspite of not meeting Dighe Ji. He has worked tremendously hard to get the right mannerisms, stance and gestures of Dighe Ji by learning from the people who have been around him and that is extremely commendable!”

Dharmaveer has surely made headlines before it’s release and the star studded affair graced by the honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Uddhav Thackeray and Shri Eknath Shinde along with notable Bollywood personalities was simply outstanding!