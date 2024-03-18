Maharashtra Press honors Ayushmann Khurrana as Star of the Decade

Ayushmann Khurrana was felicitated by the Maharashtra Press as the Star of the Decade. The ace actor graciously thanked the members of the press for helping him through his journey and then today, acknowledging his achievements.

Ayushmann said, “Thank you for this award and this validation. It means a great deal. It feels very special because I came to this city with my eyes full of dreams and I have been fortunate to get support from the media, audience love, and all these amazing opportunities. I am humbled and full of gratitude.”

He further shares “As an actor I have always attempted to walk the road untraveled and this involved a risk! But then there is no fun without risk. Like for all you journalists you take a risk while breaking exclusive stories and I enjoy bringing to the forefront, stories that are taboo, are risky. I feel life is a sum total of all the risks you take.. and here I’m today.. trying to still be the most risk-taking actor wanting to make my country proud.