Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik release video of Tu Meri Poori Kahani title track

Memories of Bollywood’s classic era has been refreshed, as Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and famous music composer Anu Malik’s duo have come together once again.

Today, the romantic title track video “Tu Meri Poori Kahani” was released from their new album, which has been sung by Papon in his soulful and deep voice.

In the 90s, Bhatt and Malik’s duo changed the definition of music through films like “Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke” and “Zakham”. Even today these songs are alive in people’s memories. Now after so many years, their coming together is a gift of nostalgia for the audience.

Anu Malik said, When you work with Mahesh Bhatt, it is a pleasure in itself. I have worked with Mahesh ji since the beginning. When you connect with his stories and emotions, the melodies automatically come out of the heart. Mahesh Bhatt is not just a director, but a person who touches your soul and takes you on a different journey. Working with him again after so many years is very special for me. And in this journey, Papon’s voice has made this song even more magical. His soulful singing gives a new depth to this track.

The magic of Papon’s voice makes this song even more special. His brilliant singing adds depth to the emotions of the song and takes it straight to the heart. Anu Malik’s tune and Papon’s voice together create the same feeling which is the identity of real Bollywood music.

This song is an official part of the film “Tu Meri Puri Kahani Kahani”. This film promises to give the audience a memorable journey not only in music but also in story and emotions. “Tu Meri Poori Kahani” is the first step of a journey that will take the audience to the depths of love, pain and emotions. The video is now available on Saregama Music YouTube channel and audio across all music platforms.