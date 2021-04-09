Mahira Sharma’s rules billboards across India after becoming the face of an international makeup brand

Actress Mahira Sharma has become the talk of the town as she recently became the face of an international makeup brand. The actress recently had a glamorous photoshoot with the brand, and sported a stunning makeup look!

Mahira has made her mark as a fashionista in the industry. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress annouced that she has become the face of an international makeup brand. The pretty actress is now on all the huge billboards across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Punjab, among many other cities, and we’re loving it!

Mahira has been delivering back to back hit music videos with the last one being Ranjeet Bawa’s Koka. She will soon be seen in another music video with former Bigg Boss contestant, Paras Chhabra.