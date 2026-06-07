Main Vaapas Aaunga creates history at the Attari Border

Main Vaapas Aaunga created history today, as its music composer, Padma Bhushan awardee, Academy and Grammy Award winner- A.R. Rahman, delivered his first-ever live performance at the iconic Attari Border Post, paying tribute to the brave men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Held during the renowned Beating Retreat Ceremony, Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts witnessed thousands of visitors gather at the JCP Stadium to celebrate the spirit of patriotism, gratitude, and Nationhood. The atmosphere was electric and emotions ran high as the stadium echoed with cheers, and a profound sense of pride, making it a landmark event that will be remembered for years to come!

The fact that this performance happened at the iconic Attari border also holds a special significance for the Film. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a story of love and longing set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the biggest migration to have taken place the Indian subcontinent. It derives almost entirely from stories of people during that time. And now, decades later when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains with them is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share.

The event began with Imtiaz Ali, Ananya Birla of Birla Studios, Vedang Raina and the producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films, welcoming the audience and expressing their gratitude to the BSF. The makers of the Film further dedicated its (soon to release) music album to the courage and sacrifice of all Indian armed forces personnel.

The musical performance started with A.R. Rahman’s soulful and uplifting melody, Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare. It then moved into the musical world of Main Vaapas Aaunga, with energetic performances of the film’s songs. Maskara was sung by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina; Ishq Mastana by the inimitable Mohit Chauhan along with Pooja Tiwari and Nargis and other song from the film. The event concluded with A.R. Rahman’s iconic composition – Maa Tujhe Salaam, filling the venue with emotion and national pride.

Expressing his emotions on the occasion, Imtiaz Ali said, “This is such a unique event. A. R. Rahman performing at the Attari Gate at the JCP Stadium. This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.

I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well.

We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, the film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.